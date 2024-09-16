NATIONAL

Imran Khan terms constitutional package a bid to ‘suppress judiciary, political opposition’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Monday criticized the recent constitutional amendments, alleging they are designed to keep him imprisoned and undermine the judiciary.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Khan expressed concerns that the establishment of a Constitutional Court is a move driven by fear of the Supreme Court’s authority.

He warned that the amendments would damage the country’s future, accusing the government of orchestrating election fraud and weakening the judiciary to protect their interests.

The PTI leader argued that changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws serve to absolve billions of rupees in corruption.

He also claimed that the current government’s policies, including threats to judges and suppressing political parties, are increasing political instability.

He emphasized the need for the public to stand up for their rights and the judiciary. The PTI leader announced plans for a peaceful rally and historic protest in Lahore on September 21 in response to these developments.

Previous article
Avari Xpress: Your Affordable Luxury Gateway to Pakistan’s Hidden Gems
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC seeks govt’s response on Imran Khan’s possible military trial in...

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday once again sought clarification from the government over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's possible military...

King Charles, Prince William face pressure to bring Prince Harry back

PTA now says X closure was an ‘unintentional mistake due to workload’

Kate Middleton stepping into Meghan Markle’s territory

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.