Imran Khan terms constitutional package a bid to ‘suppress judiciary, political opposition’

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Monday criticized the recent constitutional amendments, alleging they are designed to keep him imprisoned and undermine the judiciary.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Khan expressed concerns that the establishment of a Constitutional Court is a move driven by fear of the Supreme Court’s authority.

He warned that the amendments would damage the country’s future, accusing the government of orchestrating election fraud and weakening the judiciary to protect their interests.

The PTI leader argued that changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws serve to absolve billions of rupees in corruption.

He also claimed that the current government’s policies, including threats to judges and suppressing political parties, are increasing political instability.

He emphasized the need for the public to stand up for their rights and the judiciary. The PTI leader announced plans for a peaceful rally and historic protest in Lahore on September 21 in response to these developments.