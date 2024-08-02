Yango boosts partner drivers safety in Pakistan with protection gear, upgraded In-App features

ISLAMABAD: The international ride-hailing service Yango, part of the global tech company Yango Group, launched a comprehensive safety and well-being initiative YangoCares aimed at supporting partner drivers and users. Through this initiative, Yango has distributed more than 4,500 helmets, 1,000 car shades, and 100 umbrellas across cities in Pakistan. This distribution not only enhances protection against accidents, sun, and rain but also complements the improved in-app safety features introduced for partner drivers.

Market research conducted by the company highlighted a significant need for safety equipment, as well as the importance of sun and rain protection among local partner drivers. In response, the YangoCares initiative addresses these needs through a comprehensive approach.

As part of this initiative, Yango distributed helmets, car shades, and umbrellas across various locations throughout the city, ensuring these essential items are accessible to all. To further enhance safety, Yango has also upgraded its in-app safety features designed to support partner drivers. This dual approach, providing physical safety equipment and integrating advanced app features, ensures partner drivers receive comprehensive support while serving the Pakistani community.

“At Yango, we believe in the power of community and understand that safety and well-being are essential for everyone,” said Miral Sharif, Country Manager for Yango in Pakistan. “Our commitment to safety is unwavering, and this initiative reflects our dedication to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are excited to introduce enhanced in-app safety features and provide essential support to those who need it most.”

The introduced in-app features include access to recently updated passenger rating system and rider names before accepting a ride and a dedicated support team established to address partner driver concerns and handle incidents efficiently. The specialised team is trained to offer prompt and effective support, reinforcing Yango’s commitment to driver satisfaction and safety.

These enhancements underscore Yango’s commitment to partner driver well-being and safety. Yango is actively collaborating with local organisations and authorities to implement a range of safety projects and enhance community well-being, fostering a safer and more secure environment for all.

