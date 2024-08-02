HEADLINES

ATC extends bails for Ayub, Umar, and Chaudhry in 9 May cases

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bails of Omar Ayub, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and 33 others accused in the 9 May vandalism cases.

ATC Admin Judge Khalid Arshad was hearing the bail petitions filed in three cases, including the Askari Tower attack and Shadman Police Station attack case. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and other accused were present in the courtroom to mark their presence in front of the court.

Former Federal Minister Asad Umar did not appear in court, while his counsel filed an application for exemption from attendance, which was accepted. The ATC subsequently ordered the extension of interim bail for all 36 accused until 10 August.

Following the court hearing, Omar Ayub spoke to the media, asserting that all cases related to 9 May are false and baseless. He also remarked that there is nothing substantial in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases. “Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been acquitted, whereas the government is adding false cases against Aliya Hamza,” the opposition leader stated.

