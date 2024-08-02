Two robbers killed in encounter with Lahore police

LAHORE: Two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter with police in Lahore’s Nawankot area on Friday.

Five suspects riding two motorcycles were signaled by cops to stop in the precincts of Sattu Katla police station, but they opened indiscriminate firing on the policemen. Two bike-riders were injured during the exchange of fire and succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital. The other three suspects escaped from the scene.

According to police, the accused had also killed a security guard while committing a dacoity at a pharmacy in Nawankot a few days back. DSP Nawankot Rizwan Manzoor Cheema said one of the slain accused was identified as Talha Iqbal by the Organized Crime Unit (OCU) personnel.

In another similar incident, two alleged dacoits were killed during an encounter with police in Gaggu Mandi town of Vehari District on Friday.

According to police, both the robbers had a criminal record. The police were taking the accused back after more arrests when their companions opened fire on police in Chak No 189 EB in an attempt to get them freed. As a matter of self-defense, the police personnel retaliated. During the exchange of fire, accused Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Aslam were killed by the firing of their own comrades. The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and launched an operation to trace the other accused.