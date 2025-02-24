AIOU partners with Pakistan Post for modernised book distribution

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a new digital print production facility aimed at modernizing the printing and mailing of books, as well as improving transparency in the examination system.

The initiative, supported by Pakistan Post Foundation, was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Mahmood emphasized that the use of modern machinery would ensure the timely delivery of educational materials, enhancing the learning experience for students. He further stated that the digitized system would significantly improve transparency and efficiency in examination processes.

The event was attended by Pakistan Post Foundation Managing Director Abdur Razzaq and AIOU Print Manager Dr. Sarmad Iqbal, who provided an overview of the entire production process, including machinery design, plate-making, printing, and binding.

The introduction of a digitized examination system is expected to expedite results processing while ensuring greater security and accuracy. The incorporation of barcodes and serial numbers on exam sheets will facilitate automated verification, reducing the chances of errors and malpractice. Tasks that previously took days will now be completed within minutes using machine learning software.

AIOU’s latest initiative aligns with its commitment to providing students with quality educational resources and adopting state-of-the-art technology to enhance academic outcomes.