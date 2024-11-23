Yango and Alkaram come together to support a father on his daughter’s special day  

Yango’s ‘My Dreams’ initiative makes a lasting impact on a partner driver’s personal milestone with the support of Alkaram

ISLAMABAD: Yango, the ride-hailing service that is part of the global tech company Yango Group, showing its unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of its partner’s drivers by fulfilling a heartfelt dream. This time, Yango has partnered with Alkaram, Pakistan’s leading fashion retail brand, to help a dedicated partner’s driver, Tanveer Malik, fulfil his dream of giving his daughter the kind of wedding day every girl deserves.

Through Yango’s “My Dreams” initiative, which allows passengers to contribute to the personal aspirations of partner’s drivers, Tanveer received significant financial and emotional support to bear the expenses of his daughter’s big day. Alkaram, a brand that is known for its fine craftsmanship and elegant designs, provided the bride with a wardrobe, ensuring the next chapter of her life was not only beautiful, but also filled with confidence, perfectly complementing the love that surrounded her.

Tanveer Malik, a devoted father and top-rated Yango’s partner driver, has always worked tirelessly to support his family. However, when the time came for his daughter’s wedding, the financial strain of such an important life event seemed insurmountable. Through the kindness and generosity of Yango’s “My Dreams” feature, Tanveer’s one true aspiration to give his daughter a memorable wedding came true, leaving him and his family, especially the daughter, deeply moved.

“Like every father, I also want to fulfil my children’s wishes. And I wanted to do everything I could for my daughter’s wedding. But putting up a wedding during this period of inflation can diminish anyone’s morale. Thanks to Yango’s ‘My Dreams’ feature, the impossible somehow seemed achievable. I sincerely want to thank Yango and Alkaram who attended my daughter’s wedding like family members and made it all possible,” Tanveer said with gratitude.

Miral Sharif, Country Manager of Yango Pakistan, shared, “Tanveer’s story is a perfect example of the power of resilience and love. At Yango, we believe that our drivers are not just partners – they are part of our extended family. Supporting Tanveer’s journey to make his daughter’s wedding a reality is just one of the many ways we are committed to enriching the lives of our partner’s drivers.”

“At Alkaram, we believe that every girl deserves to feel comfortable inside out. For us comfort is not just in the tangibility of clothes, but the confidence that we’re able to give to Tanveer’s daughter while she embarks on this new chapter of life. Our purpose is to make fashion accessible and inclusive for the masses. Partnering with Yango to help Tanveer fulfill his dream for his daughter’s wedding is a heartwarming experience for us that brought us closer to our goal,” said Urooj Ahmed, GM Marketing at Alkaram.

The ‘My Dreams’ initiative is a true reflection of Yango’s commitment to uplifting and empowering its partner’s drivers community. By encouraging passengers to support their partner’s drivers through their tips and contribution, Yango makes it possible for even the smallest amount to have a meaningful impact on their lives. This initiative goes beyond helping partner’s drivers achieve personal aspirations. It further solidifies Yango’s unshakable dedication to nurturing their growth, both professionally and personally.