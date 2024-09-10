Punjab govt rolls out kissan cards and tractor scheme

LAHORE: Punjab’s agriculture sector is set to receive a significant boost as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the launch of several initiatives aimed at the socio-economic uplift of the farming community.

During a review meeting with the Agriculture Department on Tuesday, CM Maryam unveiled a series of projects under the banner of “CM Initiatives for Agriculture.” These include the distribution of kissan cards, the establishment of an Agricultural Mall Pilot Project, the Green Tractor Scheme, an internship program for agriculture graduates, and the solarisation of tube wells.

“The delivery of 40,000 kissan cards through 136 agriculture centers across Punjab marks the start of a new era for our farmers,” CM Sharif stated.

From 15 October onwards, these cards will enable farmers to purchase necessary agricultural inputs for the wheat crop. The scheme aims to benefit over 500,000 farmers, providing them with loans ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre.

The Agricultural Mall Pilot Project will kick off in Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, offering seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural goods, and various services under one roof.

Further supporting the agricultural sector, the Punjab government has approved the Fresh Agriculture Graduates Internship Program, which will train 1,000 graduates starting next week. “These graduates will use geo-mapping to reach out to farmers and provide expert advice on achieving better crop yields,” explained CM Sharif.

Additionally, the CM Green Tractor Scheme is set to facilitate the distribution of 10,000 tractors within a year, with the government providing a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh on each tractor. Applications for the scheme will open on 20 September.

The solarisation project for agricultural tube wells is nearing completion, with the government covering 50% of the costs for converting both electric and diesel tube wells to solar power.

The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Agriculture, and other relevant officials.