New Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to take charge today

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The second female foreign secretary in the history of Pakistan’s Foreign Service will take charge of her new responsibilities on Wednesday as the incumbent Cyrus Qazi relinquished his charge after reaching the age of superannuation.

Cyrus is being replaced by Amna Baloch, who was serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Brussels and the European Union. She is only the second female foreign secretary as Tehmina Janjua had served in the top position at the Foreign Service.

“Today we bid farewell to Ambassador Cyrus Sajjad Qazi as the 32nd foreign secretary of Pakistan. He leaves government service upon attaining superannuation,” read a statement issued by the foreign office on Tuesday.

Cyrus served as foreign secretary of Pakistan for 13 months. Before her appointment, Amna Baloch was the frontrunner for the top job. Baloch is a career diplomat and has vast experience in serving in different capitals.

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

