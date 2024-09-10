NATIONAL

Khawaja Asif urges diplomacy with US to avoid $18bn gas pipeline fine

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday described the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline as crucial for Pakistan’s survival, emphasizing the importance of the project.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Asif suggested that Pakistan should engage in diplomatic efforts with the United States to find a resolution that allows the country to benefit from the pipeline instead of facing an $18 billion penalty for non-completion.

The minister also criticized the PTI founder, claiming that he often abandons his principles when financial gain is involved.

He further alleged that the PTI founder was the first to benefit from a law that he had later challenged in court.

“If you challenge the state, you must be prepared to face the consequences,” Asif warned.

He added that the PTI founder would be held accountable if former ISI chief Faiz Hameed disclosed that his actions were carried out under the founder’s instructions.

