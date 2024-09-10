Gandapur booked for violating gathering law, anti-state speeches

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been booked at Sangjani police station in the federal capital for allegedly violating public gathering laws and delivering anti-state speeches.

According to details, an FIR was lodged against Gandapur, which includes charges of unlawfully detaining a district administration officer who had arrived to notify the end of a political gathering.

Sources indicate that the case also involves violations of public gathering regulations and accusations of anti-state rhetoric during the event. The PTI leader and KP chief minister is accused of preventing the officer from serving the notice after the permitted gathering time had expired.

Additionally, three separate cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC.

The FIR lists 28 individuals, including prominent PTI figures such as Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Earlier, Gandapur returned safely to the KP Chief Minister’s House after a seven-hour absence, following a crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. PTI officials had expressed concern over his disappearance during the operation.