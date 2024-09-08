Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have joyously welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday.

According to reports from Indian media, the couple’s daughter was born on September 8 at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. The news has been met with widespread celebration among fans and well-wishers.

Earlier this year, Deepika spoke openly about her excitement for motherhood in an interview with Vogue Singapore. “Ranveer and I adore children. We eagerly await the day when we can build our own family… My family has always been my foundation, and Ranveer and I hope to instill those same values in our children,” she shared.

Just days before the arrival of their daughter, the couple broke the internet with a stunning pregnancy photoshoot. The pictures, featuring Deepika and Ranveer in a series of elegant and intimate poses, were met with overwhelming love from fans, with the pair perfectly complementing each other in every frame.

Ranveer and Deepika, often referred to as Bollywood’s power couple, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018 after nearly six years of dating. They first announced their pregnancy in February this year, sharing their excitement with fans through a baby-themed graphic on Instagram, revealing that they were expecting their little one in September.