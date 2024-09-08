Woman raped on busy road, bystanders film it, post video online

A woman was brutally raped in broad daylight on a busy road in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as bystanders chose to record the horrifying incident on their phones rather than intervene. The video of the sexual assault was later posted on social media, where it quickly gained widespread attention.

The crime took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Koyla Phatak area, one of the most congested intersections in the city. The accused, identified as Lokesh, was subsequently apprehended by the police.

According to authorities, the victim, a ragpicker, had encountered Lokesh in the area. He lured her with false promises of marriage and persuaded her to accompany him. Once she was intoxicated after consuming alcohol provided by Lokesh, he took her to a roadside shelter and raped her.

Shockingly, an eyewitness to the crime filmed the assault and shared the footage online, while Lokesh fled the scene after threatening the woman.

The viral video played a crucial role in helping the police locate the victim. She was brought to the police station, where a case was registered based on her testimony. Using the video evidence, police identified and arrested Lokesh.

The incident has sparked a major political controversy, with the opposition Congress party holding the ruling BJP responsible for what they describe as a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a post on X, the Madhya Pradesh Congress shared the video of the assault, stating, “Ujjain, the sacred city, is once again shamed. Those in power should either die of shame or resign.”

State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari also condemned the incident, tweeting, “Once again, the holy city of Ujjain is tarnished… Rapes are now happening in broad daylight in MP—on open streets. This is only possible when the law and government completely disappear. If this is the situation in the Chief Minister’s hometown, then one can imagine the condition of the rest of the state.”