NATIONAL

Armed forces commemorate 59th Defence and Martyrs Day with tribute to 1965 war heroes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with Services Chiefs and the Pakistan Armed Forces On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day paid tribute to the heroes of the 1965 War, a conflict that underscored the nation’s resolve and spirit.

This day commemorates the valor and sacrifices of soldiers who bravely defended Pakistan against overwhelming odds.

59 years ago, the Armed Forces achieved a significant victory, thwarting the enemy’s aggressive strategies and securing a place in history. This victory symbolizes the resilience and determination of the nation in overcoming adversity.

The Armed Forces extended their gratitude to all martyrs who have defended Pakistan’s sovereignty since 1947 and acknowledged the sacrifices of those who fought against terrorism. Their legacies of bravery will forever be honored.

Special recognition was also given to the veterans whose courage and dedication remain a source of inspiration. The Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the nation against any threat, together with Law Enforcement Agencies, maintaining the spirit of determination showcased in September 1965.

The statement concluded with a call to the nation to remember and honor the sacrifices of the martyrs and heroes on Defence and Martyrs Day, urging unity and resolve for a stronger, more prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan.

Previous article
Omar Ayub claims Imran won’t undergo military trial
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sarim Burney’s bail plea rejected for second time in human trafficking...

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate East on Thursday turned down the bail plea of social activist Sarim Burney in a human trafficking and document forgery...

After Gaza, the West Bank’s turn?

Who is Colt Gray, the 14-year old suspect in Georgia high school shooting that claimed 4 lives

The spirit of Defence Day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.