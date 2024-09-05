Omar Ayub claims Imran won’t undergo military trial

SARGODHA: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan will not undergo a military trial, saying PTI leaders undergoing military trials were political prisoners

Speaking outside Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha, he declared there was no evidence linking PTI to May 9 riots, emphasizing that if there is any such evidence, it should be brought forward.

Omar Ayub emphasized that opposition parties were fighting for survival of the country and democracy.

He expressed concern over the unrest in Balochistan, stating that no one seemed serious to mitigate sufferings of the people of the province. He mentioned that they had urged Akhtar Mengal to rescind his resignation, but Mengal responded by highlighting the severe violence against Baloch people, including instances of eye-gouging from the government.

About economic turmoil, Omar Ayub criticised the government, stating that after announcing reducing electricity rates, prices were increased very next day. He also noted the government’s failure to control inflation and suggested that the current administration has no future prospects.

He accused the current government of failing to control inflation and mishandling corruption investigations.

Additionally, Ayub alleged that Mohsin Naqvi played a direct role in the sugar and wheat scandals and criticized the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its handling of the wheat scandal under the Interior Minister.

Earlier Ayub appeared in court for cases related to the May 9 incidents registered in Mianwali, but the hearing was postponed to September 19 due to the absence of the Anti-Terrorism Judge in Sargodha.