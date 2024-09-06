NATIONAL

PM lauds Army’s preparedness, role in maintaining regional stability

By Staff Report
  • Shehbaz commends army’s innovative strategies and structural reforms aimed at strengthening deterrence capabilities

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed full satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army and its crucial role in maintaining strategic stability in the region, particularly in nuclearized South Asia.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Army War Game in Rawalpindi on Thursday, the prime minister acknowledged the armed forces’ efforts in preserving the balance of power essential for peace, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

https://x.com/PakistanFauj/status/1831665739125621043

 

A statement from the military’s media wing stated that the prime minister received a detailed briefing on the recently concluded wargame and the army’s operational readiness to address a wide range of threats.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attuallah Tarar, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, and senior military officials attended the session.

PM Shehbaz commended the army’s innovative strategies and structural reforms aimed at strengthening deterrence capabilities. He highlighted the importance of ensuring “retributive costs” on any adversary in the event of aggression.

On the occasion, the military leadership reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

It was reiterated that the Pakistan Army is fully aware of the prevailing security challenges and will continue to enhance its capabilities to counter any threats, the statement concluded.

