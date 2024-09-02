Fans disappointed with Munna’s return in ‘Mirzapur 3’ bonus episode

The creators of the popular gangster drama ‘Mirzapur 3’ have released a bonus episode on August 30, two months after the season premiered on Prime Video.

Marketed as a special return of Munna Bhaiya, portrayed by Divyendu Sharma, the episode instead features a collection of deleted scenes from the third season.

The bonus episode opens with Munna Tripathi addressing the fan demand for his return. My exit caused quite a stir. I’ve heard that our loyal fans missed me a lot. Honestly, I missed you all too. Loyalty is paramount to me, and your unwavering support deserves a reward,” he says. He then reveals that the episode showcases deleted scenes from ‘Mirzapur 3’.

(Spoiler alert) In ‘Mirzapur 2’, Munna Tripathi was killed by Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) during a dramatic climax. In the final shootout, Guddu and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) attacked Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya, resulting in Munna’s death. However, Kaleen Bhaiya survived with the aid of his rival, Sharad Shukla, who became a prominent antagonist in Season 2.

The deleted scenes in the bonus episode include moments with Guddu at home and Robin and Dimpy working to free their father, Ramakant Pandit, from jail. Throughout the episode, Divyendu Sharma, as Munna, provides commentary on key events from ‘Mirzapur 3’, humorously contemplating roles as a motivational speaker or even a “dashing CM”.

Despite the anticipation, the bonus episode fails to deliver the same level of excitement and suspense as the regular episodes. The 25-minute segment concludes with Munna Bhaiya promising a return, stating, “My time is up. Don’t worry. I’ll keep coming back. There’s just one condition — keep sending your love for Mirzapur.”

In related news, Anand Iyer, co-director of ‘Mirzapur 3′, has confirmed that Season 4 will arrive sooner than expected. While details remain under wraps, Iyer hinted that the new season will delve deeper into power dynamics and relationships, promising to capture viewers’ interest.