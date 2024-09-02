Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Man flashes women during Kolkata protests

A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman during a protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case, sparking outrage when the police allowed him to walk free after being apprehended by other demonstrators. The incident took place near the Esplanade crossing, one of Kolkata’s busiest intersections, during a protest organized to demand justice in the unresolved case.

According to India Today, the woman was sexually harassed during the protest. Fellow protestors immediately caught the man in the act and alerted nearby police officers. However, sources disclosed that the police identified the man as a local resident with a mental illness and, despite the severity of the offense, permitted him to leave. This decision infuriated the protestors, who then directed their anger towards the police, demanding immediate action against both the officers involved and the man who committed the act.

In a show of frustration and demand for accountability, the protestors later gathered outside the deputy commissioner of police’s (central) office, insisting on justice. The woman has since filed a complaint, and a case has been registered under section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have launched an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage to track down the accused.

The protest, organized by the group “Amra Tilottoma,” was part of a broader movement demanding answers and action in response to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The case, which remains unsolved, has sparked nationwide protests, with citizens calling for justice for the victim and stronger protection for those participating in peaceful demonstrations.