Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan team fined for slow over-rate

By Agencies

The Pakistan national cricket team was fined on Monday for slow over-rate in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the Shan Masood-led team was slapped with a 30 percent fine of the match fees. Meanwhile, six points had also been detected of the national side in the ICC World Test Championship.

Moreover, Bangladesh had also faced a 15 percent fine of the match fees due to the slow overrate.

Pakistan had bowled six fewer overs in the allotted time.

The Bangladesh team had bowled three overs less in the allocated time.

