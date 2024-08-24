After religion, treason cards, PTI bent to play victimhood card: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after using the religion and treason cards is now bent to play the victimhood card.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said the PTI founder Imran Khan sometimes seeks pardon from army and other end appeals British prime minister to get out of jail.

She said that the PTI founder was now trying to gain public sympathies by portraying himself as a victim. The differences between his wife and sister have become a topic of discussion in the WhatsApp groups. A power struggle is ongoing between his wife and his sister for controlling the PTI, she added.

The provincial minister said the PTI could go to any extent to spread chaos in the country. “Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to propaganda by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi,” she added.

Azma Bokhari said that the PTI founder while being prime minister was preparing lists to hang his opponents. She said that today, his wife and sister were spreading propaganda about executions. While in power, they were making plans to wipe out their opponents, and now both husband and wife were afraid of even the shadows of the prison walls, she added sarcastically.

On other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which created divisions in the society has now become victim of divisions itself. While addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said that there seems disintegration in PTI and party leadership was divided over various issues.

Attaullah Tarar alleged PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi of attempting to tighten her grip on the party affairs. He said, “Bushra Bibi was spreading false and fabricated narrative for sympathy as disinformation cells are being run by the PTI for many years.”

There was no truth to the false narratives being spread by Bushra Bibi, he concluded.