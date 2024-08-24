Fact check: Is Natasha Danish, suspect in Karsaz road accident, really on the boards of multiple companies?

Natasha Danish, the main accused in the Karsaz road accident that claimed two lives and injured four individuals, is currently behind bars on a 14-day judicial remand.

Social media has been expressing its outrage over the tragedy and there are demands for justice in the matter. One piece of information, that has been shared by many users, to challenge the claim that Natasha is ‘mentally ill’, as claimed by her lawyer, is that she is on the boards of multiple companies.

This is false. A Natasha is very much on the board of multiple companies under the Gul Ahmed conglomerate but it is not Natasha Danish.

She is in fact Ms. Natasha Iqbal who is the sister of Danish Iqbal (CEO Gul Ahmed energy) who is the main accused, Natasha Danish’s, husband.

Natasha Iqbal has nothing to with the accident other than the fact that she is Natasha Danish’s, the one driving the SUV, sister-in-law.

Many got this wrong. Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was critical of Dawn underplaying the tragic incident, ending her tweet on X (formerly Twitter) with “cannot exploit the very serious issue of mental health when you are actively sitting on multiple business boards.”

Shehzad Ghias who hosts the podcast ‘Pakistan Experience’ on YouTube, made the same mistake in a monologue video he did on the tragic incident.

Watch here:

The argument made by Bakhtawar Bhutto, Ghias and many others on social media is that if she is genuinely mentally ill, as being said by the accused’s lawyer, why is she serving on the boards of so many companies. This is a very valid question to ask, but it does not apply in the matter since the suspect is not on any of the boards of the companies being mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that it common practice in Pakistan for the ownership of a particular business to have multiple family members on the board of directors.