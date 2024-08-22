Pakistan dominates Bangladesh as Rizwan and Shakeel smash centuries in Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan took firm control of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, thanks to brilliant centuries by Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan. The pair built on the team’s comeback from a shaky start, putting the Green Shirts in a commanding position at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Resuming play today at 158-4, Shakeel and Rizwan continued their steady partnership, which had begun after Pakistan lost quick wickets on Wednesday. The duo navigated the Bangladeshi bowling attack with precision, reaching 256-4 by lunch.

Yesterday, Shakeel and Saim Ayub had steadied the innings after early setbacks, with a crucial 98-run partnership. Ayub, playing only his third Test innings, impressed with a gritty 56 off 98 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six, before being dismissed in the 32nd over. Shakeel remained solid and, together with Rizwan, guided Pakistan to a respectable score by the end of the day, with Rizwan unbeaten on 24 at stumps.

On the second day, both batters reached their centuries, taking Pakistan to 304-4 in 82 overs. Shakeel remained not out on 109*, while Rizwan also crossed the century mark with an unbeaten 116*. The partnership has put Pakistan in a dominant position, with hopes of capitalizing further in the coming sessions.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud were the pick of the bowlers, each claiming two wickets.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in the first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in the first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed.