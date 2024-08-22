Why Islamabad schools remained closed today? Find out

ISLAMABAD: Schools across Islamabad were closed today as a precautionary measure due to planned protests in the city. The Islamabad district administration decided to shut down all public and private educational institutions on Thursday to ensure the safety of students.

The closure follows the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s announcement of a public gathering (jalsa) in the federal capital, despite the earlier revocation of the non-objection certificate (NOC) that had been granted for the event. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the decision to close schools was made to prevent any potential security risks.

The district administration’s decision came after a meeting led by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, where security concerns were highlighted. Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi noted the challenges of managing security due to multiple events in the city, including the presence of the Bangladesh cricket team and a recent protest near the Supreme Court building.

Given these factors, the authorities concluded that holding a public rally would pose significant risks, leading to the cancellation of the NOC and the closure of schools for the day.