Punjab govt announces two weekly holidays for women teachers

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced changes to their working hours and introduced two weekly holidays.

Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that after the summer vacation, female teachers in government schools will benefit from two days off each week, with an adjustment

in their daily schedule.

The new policy will see women teachers finishing their workday at 3:30 PM instead of 3:00 PM. Additionally, Saturdays will now be a holiday, offering more flexibility and time to manage household responsibilities.

This decision, made with the well-being of women teachers in mind, will be officially implemented following the issuance of a notification, as confirmed by the minister.