KP CM announces free plots for families of martyrs

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has announced the allocation of free plots to the families of martyred personnel from the police, rescue services, and other departments.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Housing Department, chaired by CM Gandapur. The initiative also extends to the heirs of martyrs from the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps (FC), ensuring that their families receive economic support.

CM Gandapur emphasized that the distribution of plots will begin with the 500 available plots in government housing schemes. He stressed the importance of this initiative, stating that it aims to provide financial relief to the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s safety.

The Chief Minister has directed authorities to expedite the allotment process in areas including Hangu, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, and Abbottabad, ensuring that the families of martyrs receive their plots without delay.