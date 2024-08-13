Nation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the nation will celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner with national zeal and fervor today.

Presiding over the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad, he said on this day we will reaffirm our pledge to remain steadfast and serve the country with utmost devotion and dedication.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tribute to Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal in Javelin Throw competition for Pakistan after a span of forty years and created a new record at the Paris Olympics.

Turning to power sector, the Prime Minister said the initiatives taken by the incumbent government to improve the sector are yielding positive results.

He appreciated the hard work and efforts of Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari for bringing improvement in the power sector.

The Prime Minister said that we have to cut the cost of production for revival of industry and agriculture sectors.

He said reforms in Federal Board of Revenue are also inevitable for enhancing tax collection and development of the country. He said we could revitalize the FBR by cutting red tape, streamlining routine paperwork, and digitizing the entire process. Her said consultants have already been hired to help achieve this objective.

The Prime Minister directed that every Ministry should go paperless, as success is unattainable without embracing innovation. He said we will have to come up with innovative programs and decisions to enlighten hope in the nation.

The Prime Minister said the stay sought by some FBR officers has been vacated because of the proactive approach of the government.

The Cabinet also offered fateha for the departed souls of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch and Shaheed Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik for sacrificing their lives for the country.