Civil Aviation Authority divided into three new departments

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has been reorganised into three distinct departments as part of a major restructuring effort.

According to a media report, the regulatory functions will remain under the Civil Aviation Authority, while commercial airports have been separated into a new department, the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Additionally, a third department, the Board of Safety Investigation, has been established to investigate aircraft accidents.

Employees from the CAA have been reassigned to these new departments based on their qualifications and experience. Financial resources and assets have also been divided accordingly among the three entities.

The federal government has issued separate notifications for the establishment of the Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airports Authority, and the Board of Safety Investigation.

According to the notification, departments such as Flight Standards, Pilot Licensing, Aerodrome Airspace, Air Transport, and Aeromedical will remain under the CAA.

All airports across the country have been integrated into the Pakistan Airports Authority. This reorganisation follows the passage of a bill in 2023 by the federal government through parliament, which created the CAA, the Airports Authority, and the Board of Safety Investigation.

The channel reported that separate notifications will be issued for the appointment of heads for each of the three departments.

