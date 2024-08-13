Nazia Hassan remembered on her 24th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Renowned singer Nazia Hassan was remembered on her 24th death anniversary on Tuesday.

From “Boom Boom” and “Dil ki Lagi” to “Kariye Pyar Diyan Galan” and “Aankhein Milane Wale,” she was on everyone’s mind.

Moreover, who can forget the super hit numbers like “Disco Deewane” and “Aap Jaisa Koi?” She had also collaborated with Biddu, who is a British-Indian

composer.

Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, she proved her mettle in no time and went on to captivate the attention of music lovers.

Nazia became the first Pakistani singer to win the Indian Filmfare Award in 1980 at the age of 15. She died of cancer at the age of 35 in London on August 13, 2000.