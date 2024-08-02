Raoof Hasan sent on one-day physical remand by ATC

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan’s one-day physical remand to the counter-terrorism department on one-day in a terrorism case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra announced the reserved verdict after hearing Hasan’s petition seeking bail in the case.

The judge said that the PTI information secretary will be produced before the court tomorrow. He was present in the court today after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Hasan was taken into custody by the CTD on July 31.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court for another seven-day physical remand of the PTI leader, saying that they have to find out the names of other co-accused.

“Raoof Hasan’s custody is required to gain access to the suspects,” the prosecutor apprised the court.

Hasan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari told the court that gunpowder was not recovered from his client. “CTD launched a raid and kept Raoof Hasan in custody for two days,” he said.

Bukhari reiterated that nothing was recovered from the PTI leader. He demanded to bring forth the statement of the complainant.

The lawyer said that Raoof Hasan is unable to climb stairs and he would die if he doesn’t take medicine for two days. He then requested the court to release Hasan.