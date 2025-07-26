Asia Cup 2025 To Be Hosted By UAE from September 9-28

The 2025 Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, confirmed Asia Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday. In an announcement made via X, Naqvi expressed excitement over the tournament, stating, “I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed schedule will be out soon.”

The UAE had been widely expected to host the tournament, as political and logistical challenges led to the relocation of the event. Initially set to be hosted by India in September, the Asia Cup had to be moved due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, making it difficult for both nations to play on each other’s soil. The UAE, which has previously hosted the tournament, emerged as the most feasible neutral venue for the event.

The decision was confirmed following the ACC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dhaka, which was attended by all 25 member countries either physically or virtually. The meeting also saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) attending virtually after initially threatening to boycott due to political tensions with Bangladesh. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla represented the board at the meeting.

The Asia Cup must conclude before India’s Test series against the West Indies later in the month. Given the strained political climate, the UAE was viewed as a practical compromise, offering a neutral venue amidst the ongoing rivalry between India and Pakistan. This arrangement mirrors the hybrid model used during the 2025 ICC events and the 2023 Asia Cup, providing a solution to the challenges posed by the political situation.