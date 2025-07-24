Youth of Larkana and Sukkur shines in PMYP-Qalandars talent hunt trials

LAHORE: In all, 15,000 plus young cricketers from across Sindh turned out in massive numbers in Larkana and Sukkur to participate in the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP)—Lahore Qalandars Talent Hunt.

Held over two action-packed days in each city, the trials marked a watershed moment in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape, bringing opportunity, hope, and national attention to regions long overlooked in mainstream talent development.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the government of Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars, continues to rewrite the narrative of cricket development in the country, unlocking doors of opportunity for boys and girls from underrepresented regions.

In Larkana, more than 7,000 aspiring cricketers braved the heat and pressure, turning out in massive numbers to showcase their skills with the bat and ball. From early morning to sundown, the local ground was a picture of ambition, teeming with young players ready to seize a future they had only dreamt of. Not to be outdone, Sukkur saw an even larger turnout, with over 8,000 participants gathering across two action-packed days, making it one of the largest turnouts so far in the nationwide campaign.

This initiative is more than just a talent hunt, it is a movement to democratize access to cricket and bring the national sport back to its roots. With Lahore Qalandars’ expertise in talent identification and development and the government’s support through PMYP, young athletes are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime platform to rise through the ranks purely on merit.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Larkana and Sukkur trials, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana was visibly moved by the turnout and the sheer quality of talent unearthed. “What we witnessed in Larkana and Sukkur was nothing short of extraordinary,” he said.

“This is a revolution, a cricket revolution. These young boys and girls came not just with passion, but with discipline, skill, and hunger to grow. At Lahore Qalandars, we have always believed that the next superstars are waiting in the heartlands of Pakistan, not just in major cities. The Prime Minister’s Youth Program has made it possible for us to tap into this hidden treasure.”

Rana stressed that this initiative would lead to the formation of five regional teams from Sindh, providing consistent opportunities, exposure, and professional development. “We’re not here to host a one-off event. We are here to build sustainable cricketing pathways, to transform lives, and to give every talented player a fair shot at glory.”

As the trials wrapped up, emotions ran high. For many participants, this was the first time they were playing in front of professional selectors and under structured supervision.

“This opportunity has changed my life,” said a young girl from Larkana, bat in hand, beaming with pride. “No one ever came to ask about our talent before. Now I believe I can make it to the national team one day.”

Selected participants expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PMYP team, and Lahore Qalandars for bringing this transformative initiative to their hometowns. For them, this was not just about trials, it was about hope, recognition, and a chance to dream big.