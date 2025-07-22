AJGL’s Historic Debut: Pakistan’s rising golf stars shine at ISF World School Golf C’ship

LAHORE: Nine rising stars from the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) concluded their historic debut at the inaugural ISF World School Golf Championship at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, leaving an indelible mark on the international stage.

From July 16–20, 2025, these young ambassadors displayed grit, discipline, and remarkable composure as they battled through four grueling rounds against 62 competitors from 17 countries. Competing on a professional-grade course with green speeds of 11, thick roughs, and challenging yardages, 6,454 yards for boys and 6,047 yards for girls, Pakistan’s juniors proved they belong among the best.

In girls U-18 division, Shazmina Fatima Khan (Islamabad, RGC, 17) finished 9th with a total of 379 strokes (95-98-88-98), Zarmina Marium Khan (Islamabad, RGC, 17) placed 10th with 386 strokes and Nabeeha Nafees (Lahore, LGGC, 17) stood 13th, carding 421 strokes.

In girls U-15 division, Zoay Qureshi (Lahore, RGCC, 13) delivered one of Pakistan’s best individual performances, finishing 8th with 371 strokes and Mahnoor Mohy Ud Din Sayid (Lahore, LGGC, 13) placed 12th with 415 strokes.

In boys U-18 division, M. Wajahat Anwer (Lahore, RGCC, 16) displayed consistency to finish 12th with 371 strokes. In boys U-15 division, Muhammad Musa Khan (Islamabad, RGC, 13) impressed with an 11th place finish, scoring 357, Hamza Moeed Yusuf (Lahore, LGGC, 13) came 14th with 369, Fazeel Ahmad (Lahore, LGGC, 13) secured 16th with 385 strokes.

As a team, Pakistan secured 6th position out of 7 nations with a total of 1,098 strokes, finishing ahead of Kazakhstan. Morocco won the championship with 854 strokes, followed by Thailand (868) and Chinese Taipei (874).

The championship was more than just golf, it offered cultural exchanges, Nations’ Night, and ISF Academy workshops on topics like sport ethics, anti-doping, and injury prevention. Pakistan’s young athletes, all Level-1 certified, had undergone three months of intensive training under AJGL’s development program, and their professionalism was evident throughout.

Tournament Director Mounya Amalou, a former LET pro and international referee, praised Pakistan’s juniors for their “infectious energy, discipline, and strong presence,” expressing confidence in their future.

Other global participants, including Moroccan sensation Noha Ghadi, the coach of Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh’s delegate Mr. Farid, admired Pakistan’s emerging talent and welcomed future joint collaborations to elevate regional golf standards.

Munazza Shaheen, Head of Delegation, called the experience “transformational,” pledging to channel the learnings into structured growth for Pakistan’s junior golf scene.

Gen. Hilal, Patron-in-Chief of AJGL, lauded Dr. Asma Shami for her relentless vision and Munazza Shaheen for operational excellence. He emphasized the importance of hosting international events in Pakistan to nurture young talent on home soil.

Dr. Asma Shami, Chairperson AJGL, said: “The participation of our juniors in such large numbers is a proud milestone. This humble initiative is helping shape the future of golf in Pakistan. I’m deeply thankful to Gen. Hilal and Mr. Umar for their constant support and guidance.”

Mr. Ahsan Umar, Executive Director (PSF) and organizer of the World School Golf Championship, added, “We look forward to organizing many more international events with AJGL. This debut was just the beginning.”

These young golfers return not just with scores, but with experience, confidence, and the inspiration to lead Pakistan into a new era of global competition. Their dreams have taken flight, and the nation proudly applauds them.