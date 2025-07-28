Trading on resolve

The recent departure of Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to Washington marks more than just a diplomatic visit — it is a litmus test for the resilience and maturity of Pakistan–US trade relations. After months of careful back-and-forth and the specter of steep tariffs threatening Pakistani exports, both countries are inching closer to a long-overdue comprehensive trade agreement. The final phase of negotiations in Washington carries with it not only high expectations but also significant stakes for Pakistan’s fragile economy.

The broader context of these talks cannot be ignored. Pakistan has recently found itself with renewed international attention, particularly following a volatile episode of military escalation with India. That crisis, while dangerous, brought Pakistan a measure of diplomatic validation from key allies and regional powers. Islamabad must now capitalize on that momentum, and securing a balanced, forward-looking trade agreement with the United States would mark a substantial step in that direction.

Trade, of course, is only one piece of a far more complex bilateral puzzle. But it remains a foundational one. The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest trading partner, a relationship that has withstood the churn of geopolitics, shifting alliances, and mutual misgivings. Yet the past year has tested that foundation. The proposed 29 percent duty on Pakistani exports earlier this year could have been a serious blow. The fact that it was suspended, and dialogue followed instead, is a credit to careful diplomacy — and a rare opportunity not to be squandered.

For Pakistan, this is a moment to look beyond traditional trade categories and toward sectors that promise long-term strategic growth. Information technology, agriculture, and minerals all represent promising frontiers — if investment can be paired with policy stability and infrastructure improvements. But here lies the challenge: Pakistan’s negotiating posture must be pragmatic, not overly aspirational. Overpromising on regulatory reforms, or underestimating the complexity of international trade compliance, could erode the goodwill that has painstakingly been built up.

Much now depends on Aurangzeb’s ability to navigate the concluding phase of talks with tact and foresight. His delegation must recognize that these negotiations are not merely about goods and tariffs, but about charting a durable economic future. A sound agreement could bring in critical US investment in sectors like energy and mining, offering not just growth but also diversification in Pakistan’s economic portfolio.

The moment calls for discipline, not rhetoric. Concluding this trade dialogue with clarity and credibility would send a strong message: that Pakistan is not just a strategic partner in times of crisis, but a stable and serious actor in the global economy. For a country that has often found itself playing defense on the world stage, that would be a welcome and necessary change.