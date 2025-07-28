FTO receives record number of complaints, holds meeting with LCCI to address business issues

LAHORE: The Advisory Committee of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) held a high-level meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, co-chaired by the Honorable Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah and LCCI President Mr. Abu Zer Shad.

The session was attended by prominent figures from the business community, including renowned scholar and analyst Mr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, celebrated cartoonist Mr. Javed Iqbal, and former LCCI Presidents Mr. Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Mr. Kashif Anwar, along with other distinguished guests.

Dr. Jah was warmly welcomed by the business leaders, who highly regard his leadership and work at the FTO. Mr. Shad emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the LCCI and FTO to address business grievances efficiently and improve institutional trust. He praised the FTO for its efforts in providing accessible avenues for redressal of business-related issues.

In his address, Dr. Jah highlighted that the FTO had received an unprecedented 23,000 complaints in July 2025 alone, setting a new record for the office. He also noted that the FTO had conducted 277 awareness seminars across Pakistan this year, demonstrating the office’s commitment to transparency and outreach.

He emphasized the credibility of the FTO, as 98% of its decisions are upheld by the President of Pakistan. Dr. Jah reiterated his full support for resolving the tax-related issues of the business community promptly and fairly.

Mr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami commended the FTO’s efforts in raising awareness and providing timely resolutions. He expressed hope for resolving the Section 37AA issues, which he said would help bridge the gap between the government and the business sector.

The meeting also featured an interactive Q&A session in which stakeholders, including Lahore Tax Bar President Mr. Muhammad Asif Rana, Mr. Shahid Hassan Sheikh, and others, voiced concerns and called for prompt action on key issues affecting the business community.

During the meeting, shields were presented to Ms. Rabia Shah for her outstanding performance and to Mr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami for his long-standing contributions to the field. The meeting concluded with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha in memory of the late sister of LCCI President Abu Zer Shad.