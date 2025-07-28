Democracy in Pakistan: A journey of trials, transition and tenacity

Democracy, in its essence, is more than just a system of governance, it is a reflection of a society’s maturity, the collective yearning of its people for representation, justice, and the rule of law. For Pakistan, a nation born out of a vision of justice and dignity, the road to democracy has been neither linear nor easy. It has been interrupted, challenged, and at times, even reversed. Yet, the will to persevere remains intact. The return to democratic governance in 2008, after years of military dominance, marked a profound turn in Pakistan’s political history, not as an end in itself, but as a beginning of a long and intricate transition.

To speak of democracy in Pakistan is to speak of endurance. The elections held in 2008 were not just procedurally significant; they were symbolically vital. They took place under the shadow of deep institutional suspicion and a past marred by coups and constitutional overreach. And yet, they happened. They were, by most accounts, relatively free and fair, a testament to the growing capacity and credibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The peaceful exit of President Pervez Musharraf after these elections was a significant moment, not of defeat, but of institutional respect, setting the stage for civilian supremacy.

However, one fair election does not make a democracy. The years that followed 2008 tested the resilience of Pakistan’s political framework. Democracy is not merely the presence of elections, but the consolidation of freedoms, institutions, and accountability. It demands continuity, not just of governments, but of reform, dialogue, and stability. It requires the steady erosion of military dominance in civilian affairs, and the parallel growth of democratic norms across political, judicial, and bureaucratic institutions.

The process of democratic consolidation, as political science understands it, is complete only when the major political actors agree to compete within the democratic rules of the game, regardless of the outcomes. In Pakistan’s context, this remains a work in progress. Despite commendable advancements such as the successful completion of multiple civilian governments, increased judicial activism, and a freewheeling electronic media, the democratic spirit has often wrestled with the legacies of authoritarianism, religious extremism, and institutional fragmentation.

One of the gravest challenges has been the lingering shadow of militant networks and their occasional overlaps with sections of the state. While the state has made undeniable progress in counterterrorism operations, Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad being two major examples, much remains to be done in addressing the ideological roots of extremism and ensuring the civilian supremacy over national security policies.

Between 2008 and 2024, Pakistan’s democracy has continued to evolve. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index, Pakistan scored 4.25 in 2023, classifying it as a hybrid regime, indicative of electoral activity but marred by institutional weakness and civil liberties constraints. Nonetheless, this marks a measurable improvement over earlier decades, and signals a growing democratic consciousness. Over 128 million voters were registered for the 2024 general elections, with youth participation higher than in any previous cycle, an encouraging sign for democratic vitality. Yet democracy cannot thrive in a vacuum.

It needs institutions to support it, and a political culture that sustains it. The rise of an active and often critical media, the judicial emphasis on transparency, and the vibrant civil society reflect a maturing democratic ethos. Pakistan’s youth, comprising nearly 64% of the population, are more connected, aware, and expressive than ever before. The country’s future rests not merely in the corridors of power, but in classrooms, town halls, and on digital platforms where political awareness is being shaped every day.

To complete the democratic transition, Pakistan must now invest in institutional reforms that ensure transparency, efficiency, and inclusion. The military must continue to support constitutional civilian supremacy while maintaining national security. Judicial reforms must enhance speed, impartiality, and accessibility. The parliament must rise above personality politics to focus on long-term national interests. Political parties must democratize internally, promoting merit over patronage. Most importantly, the state must guarantee the protection of fundamental human rights, ensuring that no voice is silenced through fear, violence, or censorship. Pakistan’s journey toward democratic consolidation is not a failed experiment, but an ongoing struggle filled with milestones and lessons. It is not a tale of darkness, but one of gradual dawn. Democracy in Pakistan is alive, resilient, challenged, yet moving forward. What it needs now is not despair, but discipline; not cynicism, but civic participation.

Through collective will, institutional responsibility, and an unwavering belief in democratic values, Pakistan can indeed write a new chapter in its history, one where democracy is not only practiced, but truly lived.