US to set up ‘food centres’ in Gaza amid deadly hunger crisis

“We’re going to set up food centres where the people can walk in — and no boundaries. We’re not going to have fences,” he told reporters in Scotland, where he was meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

At the same press conference, Starmer said he and US President Trump agreed on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, and they discussed a plan for what happens after aid is delivered.

Trump said that the number one priority in Gaza was getting people fed, because “you have a lot of starving people”, adding that he was not going to take a position on Palestinian statehood at the moment.

He said the United States had provided $60 million for humanitarian aid, and other nations would have to step up.

He said he discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, and she told him European countries would step up their assistance very substantially.

He said he also planned to discuss the humanitarian situation with Starmer during his visit on Monday.

“We’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” Trump said. “It’s a mess. They have to get food and safety right now.”

Starmer agreed, saying: “It’s a humanitarian crisis, right? It’s an absolute catastrophe…. I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they’re seeing on their screen.”

The UK PM described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “absolutely intolerable” and said food aid needs to be moved into the enclave quickly.

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City, July 28, 2025. — Reuters

“We need to galvanise other countries in support of getting that aid in, and yes, that does involve putting pressure on Israel, because it absolutely is a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

Trump said he would not comment on a push by French President Emmanuel Macron to back Palestinian statehood.

Trump also criticised Hamas for not agreeing to release more hostages, living and dead, and said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel’s approach would likely have to change.

“I told Bibi that you have to maybe do it a different way,” Trump said, echoing similar comments made on Sunday.

Asked if a ceasefire was still possible, Trump said, “Yeah, a ceasefire is possible, but you have to get it, you have to end it.” He did not elaborate on what he meant.

Israeli soldiers speak with a Palestinian woman, outside of Jenin camp, during an Israeli military operation, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 8, 2025. — Reuters

Trump underscored the importance of securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, saying the Palestinian group had changed its position and was refusing to release more hostages.

Hamas has said it is willing to release hostages under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

It submitted its response to a US-backed ceasefire proposal on Thursday at talks in Doha. Hours later, Israel withdrew its delegation from the talks.

On Sunday, Trump said Israel would have to make a decision on next steps, adding, “I know what I’d do, but I don’t think it’s appropriate that I say it.”

Israel carried out an air drop and announced a series of measures over the weekend to improve access for aid, including daily humanitarian pauses in three areas of Gaza and new safe corridors for convoys. UN agencies say those moves are not yet sufficient to alleviate famine-like conditions facing Gazans.

Displaced Palestinians who have not received humanitarian aid gather as they survive on leftover food, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza, July 28, 2025. — Reuters

On Monday, the Gaza health ministry said at least 14 people had died in the past 24 hours of starvation and malnutrition, bringing the war’s death toll from hunger to 147, including 89 children, most in just the last few weeks.

Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza from the start of March, reopening the territory with new restrictions in May. Israel says it abides by international law but must prevent aid from being diverted by militants, and blames Hamas for the suffering of Gaza’s people.