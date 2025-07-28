Karachi CTD kills three high-value TTP terrorists in Manghopir shootout

KARACHI: Three suspected terrorists were killed in a police shootout during a raid in Karachi’s Manghopir area early Monday, according to officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated that members of the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — Fitna Al-Khawarij — were hiding in a house in the neighbourhood. As police surrounded the hideout, the suspects opened fire, leading to a violent exchange of gunfire. All three suspects were killed in the shootout.

CTD DSP Raja Umar Khattab confirmed the deaths, identifying two of the suspects as Zafran and Qudratullah. “Zafran had a bounty of Rs 20 million placed on his head by the government,” DSP Khattab said. The third suspect’s identity remains unknown.

Officials also revealed that one of the slain militants was a suicide bomber believed to be involved in the attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi last year.

During the search of the house, explosives, suicide vests, hand grenades, and a diary listing potential targets were recovered. The bomb disposal squad thoroughly examined the premises post-operation.

DSP Khattab stated that all the militants inside the house had been neutralized, and authorities are investigating the property’s owner, where the suspects had been hiding for some time.

The operation comes amid a slight uptick in militant activity in Pakistan. According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), May 2025 saw a 5% increase in militant attacks, with 85 incidents compared to 81 in April. These attacks resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security personnel and 46 civilians.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were the most affected provinces, with Balochistan recording the highest number of militant attacks and casualties. Despite the rise in attacks, security forces have intensified operations, leading to the elimination of 59 militants in various operations during the same period.