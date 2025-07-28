Pakistan, Turkey call for int’l unity and urgent action on Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where both leaders strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

They expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis, particularly the widespread starvation, forced displacement, and loss of innocent lives in the region.

In their conversation, the two foreign ministers emphasized the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian aid, an immediate ceasefire, and a united international effort towards achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

Reaffirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, both Dar and Fidan expressed hope for meaningful outcomes from the international conference on Palestine, which was set to take place at the United Nations on Monday. This conference focuses on the implementation of the two-state solution, a long-standing aspiration of the Palestinian people.

Ishaq Dar, who will attend the high-level international conference on Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, noted in a post on X that he had been invited by his Saudi Arabian and French counterparts, Faisal bin Farhan and Jean-Noël Barrot, to participate in the event. The conference, which will be co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France from July 28 to 29, aims to address the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue.

In his message, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s principled and consistent support for Palestine, highlighting the importance of achieving tangible steps towards the establishment of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

He also stressed the need for international efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to provide support for the reconstruction of Gaza.

“Pakistan will continue to contribute to all these endeavours,” Dar concluded.