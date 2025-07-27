THAAP’s 61st Talk: Dr. Anjum Altaf Sparks Insightful Dialogue on Culture and Development

LAHORE: In a powerful and thought-provoking session that drew a hall full of academics, scholars, and students, renowned economist and educationist Professor Dr. Anjum Altaf delivered the 61st THAAP Talk on the compelling theme of “Culture and Development.”

Held on Saturday evening, the talk offered a sharp, critical examination of how culture interacts with modern development models—highlighting both harmony and resistance and questioning the dominant narratives shaping today’s societies.

Dr. Anjum Altaf, former Dean at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and a poet with deep insight into South Asian urbanism, argued that development without cultural consciousness results in alienation and dislocation. He reflected on how cultures often resist changes that are imposed rather than organically grown and emphasized the dangers of societies disowning own languages, knowledge systems, and indigenous identities—while ironically, other nations work to preserve and celebrate theirs.

He spoke candidly about the impact of climate change on cultural practices, the commodification of land through real estate-centric urban growth, and the erosion of creative and intellectual production in contemporary society. Dr. Altaf warned against a rising “acquisitive culture” driven by consumerism, rather than rooted in shared values, community, and reflection. He questioned the country’s disengagement from global development frameworks, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, noting that our negative approach to international benchmarks reflects deeper social and intellectual stagnation.

The talk was followed by a vibrant question-and-answer session in which Dr. Altaf responded thoughtfully to questions posed by the audience. He concluded the evening by presenting two English poems by acclaimed Indian writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, adding a poetic and reflective dimension to the evening.

This event was part of the ongoing THAAP Talk Series, now in its 61st iteration. Professor Pervaiz Vandal, in his closing remarks, thanked the speaker for his valuable insights and reaffirmed THAAP’s commitment to inclusive, critical discourse. THAAP is a dynamic academic forum that encourages multidisciplinary dialogue and celebrates diversity. With a strong belief in learning from one another and revisiting history from the people’s perspective, THAAP continues to bring together voices from architecture, history, literature, sociology, and the arts.

Dr. Anjum Altaf holds a PhD from Stanford University and has served in key academic and development roles across South and East Asia, including at the World Bank and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A prolific writer of multiple books and poet, his notable works include Thinking with Ghalib and Pakistan ka matlab kya? reflecting his deep engagement with education, politics, and the arts.