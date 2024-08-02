King Charles may offer olive branch to Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to offer an olive branch to their daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday this weekend, July 4, former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed.

The OK! Magazine quoted Harrold as claiming, “Harry will make sure that Meghan is celebrated. I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen, whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages.”

However, the former butler said on behalf of Slingo, “I doubt there will be any public wishes made, they used to post on social media but that hasn’t happened in the past few years, and I doubt that will change.”

About a gift from the royal family on Meghan’s special day, Harrold said “They may send a gift as well, but given everything that has happened, there might not be. If they were all still getting on, I can imagine it would be a piece of jewelry or something from the royal collection, possibly a hand-me-down from the late Queen.”

The fresh claims came as Meghan and Harry have given a sit-down interview to Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, which will air in full this weekend.

Meghan and Harry’s latest interview mainly features the couple talking about a continuation of their work with parents who have lost their children to online bullying and abuse.