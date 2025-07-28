Pakistani PUBG Mobile team qualifies for Esports World Cup 2025 finals

The Pakistani PUBG Mobile team, “4thrives Esports,” has successfully qualified for the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s esports scene. The tournament is part of the Esports World Cup, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The team secured its place in the top 16 finalists after competing in the Survival Stage, where eight teams advanced to join the eight that qualified directly from the Group Stage.

The team consists of five talented players, with an average age of 19:

Shayan “IQ” Asad (21)

Falak “FALAK” Sher (18)

Sameer “Nocki” Khan (19)

Hasnain “T24OP” Rehman (19)

Niash “CAIRO” Hassan (22)

The PMWC 2025 Grand Finals will take place from August 1 to August 3 in Riyadh. Teams will compete across multiple matches for the world title and a share of the multi-million dollar prize pool. A “Smash Rule” will be enforced on Day 3, allowing a team to win early if it meets a specific Match Point target and secures a win.

This qualification is a proud moment for Pakistan’s competitive gaming community, reflecting the growing interest and investments in esports in the country. The team’s achievement, especially in a mobile gaming platform, is expected to inspire greater participation and recognition of local talent in the esports industry.