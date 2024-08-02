Actress Mishi Khan hits back at trolls attacking Kahiliur Rehman Qamar’s daughter | Video

Former Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan has stepped forward to defend writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s daughter, urging the public to refrain from criticizing her or the family amid the recent controversy over Qamar’s leaked videos.

In a video message shared on her official Instagram account, Mishi Khan expressed her distress over the backlash directed at Khalilur Rehman’s family. She condemned the practice of involving family members in scandals and subjecting them to public humiliation, calling it deeply unjust.

“Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s family, especially his daughter, has no connection with the incidents that have occurred or may occur in the future,” Khan stated, emphasizing that his daughter and family are not responsible for his actions. She underscored that Khalilur Rehman Qamar, being a mature and conscious adult, should be accountable for his own decisions.

Mishi Khan also condemned the negative comments targeting his daughter on social media, urging people to cease such shameful behavior. The controversy emerged following the leak of explicit videos involving Khalilur Rehman Qamar in a “honey trapping” incident, leading to widespread trolling of his daughter, Hijab Khalil, on social media platforms.

Social media users have been posting negative comments on Hijab Khalil’s Instagram reels and questioning her about her father’s actions.