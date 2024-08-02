Entertainment

King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s shocking decision

By Agencies

Royal family has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocking decision to visit Colombia.

Meghan and Harry have decided to undertake a four-day visit to Colombia later this summer, shocking royal experts after the duke expressed fear of his family’s safety in UK.

They have been invited to Colombia by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, has extended love to Andy Murray, who announced his retirement after Paris Olympics defeat.

The Wimbledon shared a video of Murray on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying, “You changed the sport, by never changing yourself, To Andy, from the fans.”

The royal family reacted to the Wimbledon’s tweet with simple heart emoji.

King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markles shock decision

Earlier, Andy Murray said he was retiring “on my terms” as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis´s golden generation.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men´s doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Previous article
PTI leader shot dead in Lahore
Next article
Naila Kiani leads porters to successfully recover Hassan Shigri’s body from K2 bottleneck
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s ‘negotiator’ for talks with the army has backed out:...

Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), stated that Mehmood Khan Achakzai, nominated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...

Prince Harry’s new remarks spark anger at Buckingham Palace

Flood risks and landslide alerts issued as heavy rainfall predicted across Pakistan

Kate Middleton takes big step for monarchy amid cancer battle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.