PTI leader shot dead in Lahore

Dr. Shahid Siddique, owner of a prominent private hospital and local leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was tragically killed outside a mosque in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The incident occurred shortly after Friday prayers when an unidentified assailant fired four shots at Dr. Siddique.

According to police reports, Dr. Shahid Siddique was targeted outside the mosque, where he had just completed Friday prayers.

The motive behind the attack is under investigation, with authorities launching a thorough inquiry into various aspects, including the possibility of targeted killing.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Usman Anwar, has ordered immediate action to apprehend the perpetrator(s), directing all available resources towards swiftly resolving the case.

The IG has also sought a detailed report from the DIG Operations regarding the incident.