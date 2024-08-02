NATIONAL

PTI leader shot dead in Lahore

By News Desk

Dr. Shahid Siddique, owner of a prominent private hospital and local leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was tragically killed outside a mosque in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The incident occurred shortly after Friday prayers when an unidentified assailant fired four shots at Dr. Siddique.

According to police reports, Dr. Shahid Siddique was targeted outside the mosque, where he had just completed Friday prayers.

The motive behind the attack is under investigation, with authorities launching a thorough inquiry into various aspects, including the possibility of targeted killing.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Usman Anwar, has ordered immediate action to apprehend the perpetrator(s), directing all available resources towards swiftly resolving the case.

The IG has also sought a detailed report from the DIG Operations regarding the incident.

Previous article
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at Paris Olympics?
Next article
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s shocking decision
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s ‘negotiator’ for talks with the army has backed out:...

Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), stated that Mehmood Khan Achakzai, nominated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...

Prince Harry’s new remarks spark anger at Buckingham Palace

Flood risks and landslide alerts issued as heavy rainfall predicted across Pakistan

Kate Middleton takes big step for monarchy amid cancer battle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.