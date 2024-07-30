Shah Rukh Khan faces major health setback

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to undergo urgent medical treatment in the United States following complications from a recent eye procedure in Mumbai, as reported on Monday, July 29.

The actor visited a Mumbai hospital for an eye treatment that did not go as planned.

“Shah Rukh Khan had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday for an eye treatment.

The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” revealed an insider.

Details about the initial treatment and its complications remain undisclosed. This latest health concern comes shortly after Khan suffered a heat stroke on May 21 while attending an IPL match in Ahmedabad. He was hospitalized and discharged the following day.

During his hospitalization in Ahmedabad, Khan was visited by his wife, Gauri Khan, and long-time friend and KKR co-owner, Juhi Chawla. In a May interview, Chawla reassured fans that Khan was recovering well.

Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in the film “Dunki” (2023), is reportedly working on Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming project “King.” The actor, who also recently made headlines after his heat stroke incident, is now dealing with an eye issue that requires urgent attention abroad.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the actor confirmed that Khan would fly to the US on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to seek further medical assistance.

The complications from the eye treatment in Mumbai have raised concerns among fans and colleagues, as the actor’s health continues to be closely monitored.