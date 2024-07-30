Explicit video, allegedly of Khaliur Rehman Qamar, goes viral

Renowned writer and poet Khalilur Rehman Qamar has frequently found himself in controversial situations, making headlines for various reasons, from alleged kidnappings and assaults to conflicts with feminists and heated altercations on talk shows. The latest scandal involves an explicit video of Qamar with a woman, showing them in a compromising position.

The purported video of Qamar, who was allegedly honey-trapped by a woman named Amina Arooj, has been circulating online. The footage shows a man, said to be Qamar, half-naked and passionately kissing the woman. Initially, the video captures a conversation between them before escalating to more intimate acts.

The covertly filmed clip, taken with a hidden camera, reveals Qamar and the woman in a private room. According to Qamar, Amina lured him to her residence under the pretense of discussing a project. Upon arrival, he was kidnapped by a group of men, robbed, and subjected to demands for a hefty ransom.

Reports indicate that Qamar was tortured, relocated multiple times, and had his mobile phone, watch, and cash stolen. The kidnappers also withdrew money using his ATM card before blindfolding him and abandoning him in a deserted area.

Recently, authorities arrested Hassan Shah, identified as the mastermind behind the scheme, along with his accomplice Rafiq. The investigation has brought other members of the gang, including women, into police focus.

The viral video of Qamar has since been shared widely online, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Police reveal more details of ‘honey-trap’

Authorities have unveiled new details in the honey-trap case involving famed playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar, exposing a meticulously orchestrated plot by the perpetrators.

The group behind the scheme had strategically positioned cameras throughout the house before inviting Qamar over. A newly surfaced video shows a woman, part of the honey trap, setting up a camera with her partner.

According to the police investigation, the suspects placed cameras in various locations, including directly in front of the sofa where Qamar was seated. The investigation reveals that the woman and her accomplice repeatedly checked the camera angles to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Police found additional cameras positioned near window curtains and doors.

Before Qamar’s arrival, the cameras were set to record, capturing all conversations and interactions with the playwright. This detailed planning underscores the premeditated nature of the honey-trap operation. The investigation revealed that the suspects monitored the recordings throughout Qamar’s visit.

The suspects, including the woman seen in the video, have been arrested as the investigation continues. This new evidence is expected to play a pivotal role in the legal proceedings against the accused.