NATIONAL

PM hails upgrading of Pakistan’s rating to CCC+

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hailed the upgrading of Pakistan’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) from CCC to CCC+ by the Credit Rating Agency Fitch.

Appreciating the efforts of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team, the prime minister said the country and the nation had started receiving the fruits of the government’s policy of sacrificing politics for the sake of the state in the shape of improvement in the country’s economy.

In a statement, he said upgrading Pakistan’s global rating to CCC+ was the international recognition of the government’s right economic policies. The prime minister emphasized that the government was working hard on the economic reforms agenda, the fruits of which would surely reach the people soon.

The reports of Fitch and other international financial institutions are important for the economic improvement of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz said adding, “we will move forward with more effort and passion on the path of economic improvement of the country”.

He hoped that the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme would further improve the economic activities in the country. The announcement of another one percent reduction in interest rate by the State Bank of Pakistan was another sign of economic improvement, he added.

He said that the recent cut in the interest rate would further reduce inflation and increase business activities.

Previous article
Chinese President Xi holds talks with Timor-Leste’s president
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP notifies 93 returned MPAs as PTI lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified 93 returned MPAs in three provinces as PTI lawmakers in pursuance of the July...

PTI finalises reserved seat candidates after Supreme Court ruling

Army evacuates six foreign mountaineers in another successful K2 rescue

Heavy rainfall forecast for Punjab, Sindh, and AJK; PDMA issues flood alert

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.