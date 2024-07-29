Chinese President Xi holds talks with Timor-Leste’s president

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that President Ramos-Horta is the founding father of Timor-Leste and the founder of China-Timor-Leste friendship, Xi said Ramos-Horta’s visit is the first state visit by a Timor-Leste president to China, which is of great historical significance.

China is ready to work with Timor-Leste to take the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Noting that the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee was held successfully two weeks ago, Xi said China will further comprehensively deepen reform and promote high-quality development and high-level opening up, which will provide new impetus and new opportunities for global economic development and cooperation between China and Timor-Leste.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2024. /Xinhua

“First, we need to firmly support each other and build a higher-level bilateral relationship,” Xi said, adding that China firmly supports Timor-Leste’s efforts to safeguard national unity and social stability, and stands ready to deepen strategic coordination and cooperation with Timor-Leste in an all-round way, safeguard the sovereignty and security interests of the two countries, and move toward the general direction of building a community with a shared future.

He noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have always treated each other with sincerity and helped each other, setting an example of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and common development for countries with different political systems, development levels, histories and cultures. He added that China is ready to work with Timor-Leste to lead the long-term and stable development of bilateral relations.

China and Timor-Leste enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship, with China being the first country to recognize Timor-Leste’s independence and establish diplomatic ties with Timor-Leste, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta witness the signature of a number of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2024. /Xinhua

“Second, we need to pursue mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation of higher quality,” Xi said, calling on the two countries to focus on cooperation in the four key areas of industrial revitalization, infrastructure development, grain self-sufficiency and improvement of people’s livelihood.

Xi also called on both countries to take the signing of the Belt and Road cooperation plan as an opportunity to synergize their development strategies, share experience and technology in water conservancy construction, water-saving irrigation, disaster prevention and reduction, implement agricultural cooperation such as rice cultivation, advance cooperation in terms of fisheries and poverty reduction, and help Timor-Leste develop its economy independently and in diversified ways.

“Third, we should jointly promote the development of the Global South, carry out multilateral cooperation at a higher level, carry forward the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, strengthen coordination and cooperation in the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other multilateral platforms, jointly advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and an economic globalization that benefits all, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity,” he said.

Xi noted that China is willing to carry out more bilateral and tripartite cooperation with Timor-Leste within the frameworks of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Ramos-Horta said that he has visited China many times since 1976 and witnessed with his own eyes the earth-shaking changes that have taken place in China. He added that under the leadership of President Xi, China has eliminated absolute poverty, which is a miracle for mankind.

Ramos-Horta said that in the face of profound changes in the international situation, China has firmly upheld multilateralism, and proposed the Belt and Road Initiative and a series of other important global initiatives. China has also facilitated reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as among Palestinian factions, making significant contributions to regional and global peace and development, thereby demonstrating China’s role and influence as a peaceful and responsible major country in today’s world.

He also thanked China for its long-term valuable support for Timor-Leste’s economic and social development and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Timor-Leste hopes to further consolidate and develop the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and strengthen cooperation in food security, infrastructure construction and other fields.

Timor-Leste firmly adheres to the one-China principle, believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, opposes “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and supports all efforts by China to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ramos-Horta stressed.

The South China Sea issue should be independently resolved by the countries concerned through negotiations, and Timor-Leste is willing to work with China and other countries in the region to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, he said.

Ramos-Horta added that Timor-Leste highly appreciates President Xi’s great vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, which reflects the wisdom of the ancient oriental civilization, and stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with China under multilateral frameworks.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of the Belt and Road cooperation plan and multiple bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, green development, digital economy and air transport.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership.