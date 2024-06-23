PDMA alerts Punjab to ‘above normal’ monsoon rains from July 1st

Predicts 35pc more than usual rains in Punjab, issuing warning of urban flooding, hill torrents in southern Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday alerted all the provincial administrations to prepare for the upcoming monsoon rains, forecasting an increase of 35% above normal levels.

In its alert issued to the relevant departments and the district administrations, the PDMA predicted that the monsoon season is set to begin from July 1 in Punjab, projecting 15 to 50 mm of rain expected in the first week, adding that the second week could see 25 to 35 mm.

“The third week of the rainy season might bring 15 to 25 mm to upper and southern Punjab”, it added.

The fourth week of July is predicted to have the highest rainfall, with 50 to 70 mm expected. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is anticipated across upper, central, and southern Punjab.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia emphasised the need for district administrations to ensure all precautionary measures are in place before the monsoon rains begin. He urged the completion of drainage system cleaning and maintenance of water channels as soon as possible, highlighting that preemptive measures and cooperation can mitigate the damage caused by natural disasters. Kathia noted that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property is a top priority, with no room for negligence.

The PDMA has warned of urban flooding and hill torrents in southern Punjab during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile responding to the PDMA alert, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has out all departments concerned on high alert to deal with any situation.

Earlier this week, Rawalpindi and its surroundings experienced the first pre-monsoon rain, signalling the potential danger of monsoon floods in Nullah Leh and other rain drains.

In Sindh, the PMD reported that Karachi is forecasted to experience rain and thunderstorms today, with the weather expected to remain hot and humid, temperatures reaching up to 39°C, and humidity at 75%.

Last week, the Met Office predicted sweltering temperatures for the first day of Eid, followed by rain in the upper regions of Punjab, Kashmir, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the second day.