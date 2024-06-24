Kh Asif accuses PTI of ‘siding’ with terrorists against army

Says Azm-e-Istehkam op approved with PTI members on board during apex committee meeting

Says operation is continuation of previously incomplete operations, to be brought to cabinet and then to parliament

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of siding with terrorists against the military.

“PTI is standing with terrorists against the army that’s why the party is refusing support for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam,” Kh Asif alleged while speaking during the National Assembly (NA) session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday.

He explained that the decision for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam was made in an Apex Committee meeting, which included PTI members and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

His remarks prompted protests from the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who chanted slogans against the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) operation and the killing of Pashtuns.

He added, “The voice of minorities in Pakistan is being silenced. There are killings in Swat, Sargodha, and Faisalabad. Bloodshed in the name of religion cannot be allowed.”

The development comes a day after the Apex Committee of National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country.

The meeting, held in Islamabad on Saturday, included key federal cabinet members such as the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Finance Minister, Law Minister, and Information Minister.

Chief ministers from all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, services chiefs, provincial chief secretaries, and other senior civilian, military, and law enforcement officials also attended.

“The Apex Committee of National Action Plan approved “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country”, the defence minister asserted.

Asif noted, “We will discuss Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in this house. If PTI has objections, they can raise them then. Today, they are demonstrating in support of terrorists and against the army.”

Confirming the launch of Operation Istikham-e-Pakistan, Asif mentioned that the Apex Committee had approved the continuation of previously incomplete operations, and this decision will be brought to the cabinet and then to the parliament.

During the NA session on Sunday, PTI and SIC walked out of the parliament in protest after being denied the opportunity to speak on the floor.

During a media talk following the walkout, PTI asserted that the military must seek confidence through parliament before initiating any operation.