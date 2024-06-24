NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif skips budget 2024-25 session

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday decided to skip National Assembly’s Budget 2024-25 session.

Nawaz Sharif sought leave from the NA budget session from the assembly secretariat and his request was approved by the assembly secretariat.

It is to be noted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also skipped the NA session when Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Budget 2024-25.

Currently, the lower and upper houses of the Parliament are discussing the Budget 2024-25.

Earlier it emerged that, after the former prime minister reclaimed his role as PML-N president, some old guards of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have started making efforts to bring him back as prime minister of Pakistan.

Insiders informed that some key leaders of PML-N have initiated a campaign to make Nawaz the prime minister, a position he has held three times before.

Recently, some federal ministers of the PML-N had expressed their desire to see the party president as Prime Minister again during a gathering in Islamabad, which some foreign dignitaries also attended.

On that occasion, a federal minister stated, “We want Nawaz Sharif to become Prime Minister again to improve the country’s situation.”

